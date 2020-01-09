DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘The government’s dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhi’s way of nonviolence’: Former BJP leader begins ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA

Jan 9, 2020, 03:49 pm IST
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has launched the ‘Gandhi Shanti Yathra’ in Mumbai. Sinha has launched this rally against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizen (NRC). Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar flagged off the rally.

The rally was flagged off at India Gate in Mumbai. The 3000 kilometer march will cover six  states -.Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. It will cover around 3000 kilometers. The yatra will culminate at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on January 30.

He launched the rally to push for the withdrawl of CAA and condemn the ‘state sponsored violence’ across the country.

” We will not let the country to be divided. We will go by constitution. We will not let anyone kill Gandhi”, said Sinha.

” The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in Jnu is being opposed across the country. The government’s dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji’s way of non-violence”, added he.

 

Yashwant Sinha was the member of A.B.Vajpayee’s cabinet. He was the finance minister in the cabinet. He was later ousted by BJP.

