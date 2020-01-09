Veteran BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi on JNU violence,” Dismiss JNU Vice Chancellor”

Breaking his silence on JNU violence, veteran BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi had demanded the expulsion of VC, M Jagadeesh Kumar from the post.

Joshi revealed that the Union govt, required M Jagadeesh Kumar to sit down with teachers and students of JNU and to resolve the crisis amicably.”As the VC is acting in a stubborn manner he should be removed from the post as he is incompetent,” said Joshi. The veteran leaders’ comments could be the last nail in the coffin as JNU VC is already in the firing line of students, teachers and leftist party leaders.

M Jagadeesh Kumar had not yielded for the appeal of the students striking for more than 60 days against a sharp hike in the fee structure of the University. He had consistently denied the plea of student leaders for a meeting and had never addressed the media. To add fuel to the issue a group of masked assailants affiliated to Hindu Raksha Dal ransacked the campus, attacking marked students injuring them severely.