Bollywood star kid Sara Ali Khan who now owns blockbusters to her credit is known widely for her down to earth approach to all who approach her. She has enough patience to spare time with paparazzi that she is a favorite of shutterbugs.

A video is viral on the internet where a fan surprises her with a sudden move to kiss her. A shocked Sara soon pulls back to her car with a farewell namaste as her security rushes to her rescue.