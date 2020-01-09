Watch Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s awkward daddy dance moves to the tune of ‘Oblivion’

Elon Musk CEO of Tesla and Space X pulls off some dance moves during a ceremony at a new multibillion-dollar plant near Shanghai — its first outside the U.S. — where the American company is handing over the first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public.

The Multi Billionaire entrepreneur and visionary who has a charismatic boyish aura and is a favorite to his millions of followers in social media. He is also a controversial blogger with his tweets over time flies off the mark.