Court has given death sentence to two accused for raping and killing a four-year-old Dalit girl. The accused Umakant aged 32 and Murai lal aged 24 were given death sentence by a court in Bareli.

The 4-year-old girl was found killed on January 26, 2016 in Nawabganj. After postmortem it was revealed that the girl was raped. The police after investigation has find out the accused as the responsible for the crime.