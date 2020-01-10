Actress Kareena Kapoor gets trolled for her heavily photoshopped picture

In a recent post by the fashion magazine Grazia India, Kareena Kapoor seen is posing for the camera. Though the picture looks great, it didn’t take much time for the netizens to notice the heavy usage of editing in the picture.

The actress’ legs were so heavily photoshopped that her knees weren’t visible. People started trolling the magazine soon after.

One user wrote, “Where did the knees go?” Another person accused the magazine, “There has to be limit of Photoshop guys, Kareena never had this lean legs and calf muscle.”

A woman also wrote a pun from the famous Amar Akbar Anthony song. She hilariously commented, “Ho knee ko unho-knee karde, unho-knee ko ho knee. Ek jagah jab jama ho tino, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroooooom!”