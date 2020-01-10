‘Condom gives better protection than Delhi police’: Filmmaker mocks Delhi police

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has mocked Delhi police over the attack against the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The noted filmmaker shared a meme on social media that condoms gives better protection than Delhi police.

I choose Durex. Keeps you safe and happy. pic.twitter.com/UvAhN9iczD — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 8, 2020

The activities of Delhi police is being under severe criticism for its inaction during the violence inside the JNU.

Hansal Mehta has also earlier supported Deepika Padukone for supporting the protesting students of JNU. After Deepika’s visit the fake news has been spreading that the name of the accused of the attacker has been changed in the film ‘Chhapaak’.

Why is it in bad taste? You think talking about sex or condoms is bad? https://t.co/ev3YUO9mFo — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 10, 2020

“Firstly, religious identity of the attacker should not be important. Secondly, the lies perpetrated since yesterday are an indicator of the lies you have been subjected to by the IT cell all these years. Enough hatred has been spread.Its time to stop these lies. Go watch # Chhapaak”, Hansal tweeted.