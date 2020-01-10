DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Condom gives better protection than Delhi police’: Filmmaker mocks Delhi police

Jan 10, 2020, 04:24 pm IST
Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has mocked Delhi police over the attack against the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The noted filmmaker shared a meme on social media that condoms gives better protection than Delhi police.

The activities of Delhi police is being under severe criticism for its inaction during the violence inside the JNU.

Hansal Mehta has also earlier supported Deepika Padukone for supporting the protesting students of JNU. After Deepika’s visit the fake news has been spreading that the name of the accused of the attacker has been changed in the film ‘Chhapaak’.

“Firstly, religious identity of the attacker should not be important. Secondly, the lies perpetrated since yesterday are an indicator of the lies you have been subjected to by the IT cell all these years. Enough hatred has been spread.Its time to stop these lies. Go watch # Chhapaak”, Hansal tweeted.

 

