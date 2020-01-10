Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chapak’ is tax free in Congress-ruled states

Deepika Padukone’s film, Chhapaak, has been declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI has reported.

This assumes significance in the background of the actor visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 7 and showing solidarity with students protesting against the violence on university campus on January 5.

Padukone was seen sharing the stage with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the violence, as well as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was seen raising slogans in a video that went viral. According to news agency PTI, she left without addressing the crowd.

Meghna Gulzar-directed movie, a real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, also marks Deepika Padukone’s maiden production venture.

The film, which has generated interest among the movie buffs for its storyline, features Deepika as an acid attack victim. She portrays the character of Laxmi, the acid attack survivor, as Malti Agrawal in the movie.