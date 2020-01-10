Former civil servants rally against NRC and CAA

Retired government officials and civil society groups on Friday took out a rally in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act, urging the non-BJP states to not implement the contentious legislation.

The march was organised under the banner of Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA) and led by former IAS officer Harsh Mander.

The rally started from the Statesman House at Esplanade area, and culminated near the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road.

In an open letter, around 106 retired IAS, IFS, IPS and central service officers had on Thursday condemned the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

“The non-BJP states must not implement the new citizenship law. This will force the Centre to repeal it,” Mander said.