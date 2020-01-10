” It’s time we fought for our country and made it BJP free”: Medha Patkar

The ‘Hindutva agenda’ propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not sustain for a long time said noted social activist medha Patkar. The basic ideology that rules Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is to convert India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu nation). The division for that has been initiated by them, said the Narmada bachao Andolan leader in Hyderabad.

This is for the first time in the independent India that these kind of dangerous activities are going in this country. If this continues like this India will not be able to continue as independent. This is the right time for recapturing our country and to make it free from BJP, said Medha.

“They (citizens) will be busy getting paperwork in order, and their sampatti (properties) will be snatched from them. This is a certainty. This has happened with Adivasis, Dalits and Muslims. Where are the documents?” accused Medha Patkar.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, national Register of Citizens and national Population Register were anti-democratic and anti-people. Citizenship Amendment Act will certainly affect poor masses of the country. This effects the secular nature of the country, she added.