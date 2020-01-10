‘Joker’ malware : Google removes 1,700 apps from Play Store

According to an official blog post by Google, Google has been tracking the ‘Joker’ malware since 2017. Out of the 1,700 malign apps, 24 apps were found out by CSIS Security Group’s researchers. The 24 apps had around 4,72,000 downloads in September 2019.

Google’s blog post describes Joker or Bread as a “well organized, persistent attacker.” which has many techniques to follow.

Joker or Bread malware mainly conducts SMS billing frauds. However, moved away from the method after Google introduced new Play policies, which restricted the use of ‘SEND_SMS’ permission. Then it moved towards toll frauds.For SMS frauds, the malware would force users to pay for services via SMS. As for toll frauds. The malware tricks users to make purchases by directing them to a website and further entering their mobile numbers.

It is suggested that “Both of the billing methods detailed above provide device verification, but not user verification.”

As there is no user interaction, the hackers use injected clicks, custom HTML parsers, and SMS receivers to complete the malicious billing process.