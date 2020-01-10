Kanhaiyya Kumar fires back on government with his speech

Taking a jibe against the central government and BJP, Kanhaiyya Kumar gave a fiery speech during a march that was carried out by various JNU and several other universities. The protesters who stood front of HRD ministry’s office where Kanhaiyya began his speech attacking government and the Vice Chancellor.

Emphasising about the significance of JNU, Kanhiyya said that, students from Kalahandi, where power supply has not reached yet, study and excel here.

“People who boast about merit should ask the same to Jay Shah who is currently the BCCI secretary. Except for being Amit Shah’s son, what other merit does he have?” he asked the crowd who gathered to hear his speech.

Commenting on JNU, Kanhaiyya said that the government is irritated because of the university as questions back. “The government gets irritated by JNU and we know why. If other universities asks you to answer, JNU asks you to question and answer!”

He also said that the universities and the students are not against the police, rather they are together!

Orating about the protest, Kanhaiyya said that the fight is for everybody. “If JNU survives, you can teach your kids here! JNU’s fight is for everybody to study. It ensures that the poor is never deprived of education. This university will not insult you if you do not speak English. Students from remote places have come here by clearing entrance unlike Jay Shah,” he took a dig on Amit Shah.

While concluding the firebrand speech, he pointed finger to the government saying that country belongs to everybody. “The campus is not fighting for itself. If we do not agitate today, poor students would not be able to study here. This country belongs to everybody. Does BJP and the government want to kill our dreams? Country will stand with us today and you will be alone,” said Kanhaiyya Kumar with all fervor and agitation.

