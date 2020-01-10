Kolkata becomes India’s safest city once more

Kolkata has gained the top spot in the list of the country’s safest city. Kolkata has gained the position for the second time consecutively. The city has recorded the lowest rate of cognizable crime as per the National Crime Report Bureau.

The Bengal capital, with a score of 152.2, comes on top of the list which measures cognizable offences recorded per lakh people, followed by Hydrabad, Pune and Mumbai.

However the city has slipped into second position in terms of IPC cases. Coimbatore has beaten Kolkata in the category.