Road to popular tourist destination in UAE closed

A road to a popular tourist destination in UAE has been closed by the authorities. The road to Jebel Jais was closed by the authorities.

The Ras Al Khaimah authorities has closed the road to Jebel Jais on Thursday evening due to heavy rainfall. The Ras Al Khaimah police on its official social media handle informed that the road was closed considering the safety of the residents. The authorities are monitoring the situation carefully.