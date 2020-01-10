“She is standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed”: Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Deepika Padukone

Union minister Smriti Irani has came down heavily on Bollywood actress Deepika padukone over her visit to JNU campus and expressing solidarity to the protesting students. Smriti Irani raised her opinion at an event in Chennai.

Smriti Irani accused that Deepika Padukone has earlier in 2011 has made clear her political affiliation.

“I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand… knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed”, said union minister.

. @smritiirani takes down Deepika Padukone for supporting Bharat Tere Tukde Gang pic.twitter.com/XzqTmSjeaN — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 10, 2020

” I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know. I can’t deny her that right that she will stand next to people who will beat up other girls who don’t see eye-to-eye ideologically in private parts. That is her freedom”, added Smriti Irani.

” Deepika Padukone made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports Congress party. It is her right to stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge”, said the union minister.