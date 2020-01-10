Sherlyn Chopra raises temperature by sharing her sensuous videos: watch it

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra who rose into fame after she portrayed the lead role in ‘Kamasutra 3D’ is one of the most sexy actress in the bollywood.

Sherlyn Chopra doesn’t shy away from baring it all in front of the camera and has on several occasions, flaunted her well-toned body on social media.

Currently, the ‘Kamasutra 3D’ actress is on a vacation in Dubai and has shared many sneak peeks with her fans. Model turned actress Sherlyn Chopra is the first Indian woman to bare all for Playboy magazine.

Sherlyn is obsessed with grabbing all the attention and her pictures and videos continue to break the internet from time to time. She has often landed herself in soup for posting videos where she can be seen baring it all and leaving little to the imagination.