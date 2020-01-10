Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. This is the second consecutive day that the domestic equity indices are ending in gains.

As per the market experts the expectation form the upcoming union budget has supported the upward rally of the Indian share market.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 41,599.72 gaining by 147.37 points or 0.36%. The NSE nifty has settled trading at 12,311.20 registering a gain of 40.90 points or 0.33%.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and UPL.

The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, Bharati Airtel, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Titan.