Tamil Nadu cop was shot dead in revenge for arresting terrorist group : Report

Tamil Nadu cop on duty at the checkpost in Kaliyikkavila, Tamil Nadu-Kerala boder, was shot dead in revenge for arresting a terrorist group. The accused who shot dead the ASI belongs to a religious extremist group. During investigation, the Tamil Nadu police used to constantly visit their homes and conduct searches. It has also been alleged that the police used to attack their sisters also.

ASI Wilson (57) of Kaliyikkavila Police Station and a native of Marthandam was shot dead on Thursday morning. The Taml Nadu police has identified the two accused as Abdul Shameem (25) of Thakkala and Thoufeek (27) of Nagercoil. The Chennai police had earlier arrested three persons of an extremist organisation who planned an attack.

Police said provocation over it was the reason for the killing.Police identified the accused from the CCTV footages placed nearby. A person buying things from a shop nearby also identified them. Shameem is accused of murdering Hindu Front leader at Chennai in 2014. Thoufeek is accused of murdering a BJP leader.The Tamil Nadu police said the accused have undergone training in using weapons.