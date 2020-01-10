“There is only one person who has not taken a leave in the last five years. That is our PM Narendra Modi”: Actress Juhi Chawla praises PM

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla come praising Prime Minister narendra Modi. The actress came praising Prime Minister at a gathering to support CAA in Mumbai.

“There is only one person who has not taken a leave in the last five years, not a single day off. That is our PM Narendra Modi. He thinks about the people round the clock. Do we think in this way?”, asked Juhi Chawla.

“I am not here to speak about any particular party or politics but I will be speaking about a single person, Narendra Modi who only thinks about what is beneficial to the country”, added tha actress.

“Do we break our joint family if there are differences? No. We talk to each other. Whatever is happening in the country one needs to understand it first and then speak about it. India is the largest democracy in the world and it is not only the government’s responsibility to bind us together but also our own responsibility to stick with one another in times of need,” Juhi said.