Three Pakistani handlers arrested by police; Droens recovered

Punjab police has arrested three pakistani handlers near the Indo-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district. The police has also recovered two drones .One of the drones was recovered near the border in Tarn Taran and the other from Karnal district in Haryana.

The Pakistanis were handling the drones which were sent by Pakistan across the border carrying weapons. The police also recovered six lakh rupees and two walkie-talkies.

Incidents of drones entering Indian border from pakistan has been reported earlier also. The intelligence agencies has also informed the Ministry of Home Affairs about Pakistan dropping weapons using drones. The Home Ministry has asked BSF to deploy anti-drone technology near the border.