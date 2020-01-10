Latest NewsIndia

Woman bites IPS officer’s thumb during JNU students’ protest

Jan 10, 2020, 06:11 am IST
An IPS officer’s thumb was bitten by a woman protester when he was pushing back agitators, who were trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Thursday, police sources said. The protesters had gathered after a call was given by JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh to march towards President’s House to demand the removal of University’s Vice Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar.

Ingit Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch officer, who is currently posted as the additional deputy commissioner of southwest district, was injured in the attack.

 

