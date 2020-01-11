Bus carrying 46 catches fire ; several killed

Twenty people are feared dead after a bus carrying 46 passengers collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and caught fire on Friday evening. Twenty one passengers have been rescued and taken to hospital, police said.

The police said there was a head-on collision between the truck and the private sleeper bus that was headed to Jaipur.

“Saddened to know about the serious road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the families of the dead, I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi this morning.