Chhapak : Madhya Pradesh Congress government to honour Deepika Padukone at IIFA

A day after exempting “Chhapak” from entertainment tax, the Madhya Pradesh government kept the political pot boiling by announcing on Friday to honour actor Deepika Padukone during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards).

The awards ceremony is to be hosted by the state for the first time since inception in 2000. Capital Bhopal and the state commercial hub Indore will be venues for the awards ceremony in March. “Chhapaak” was released on Friday, but it is being talked about more for political reasons than for the serious social message it has handed. The BJP supporters who were eulogising the actor for her courage to play the role of acid-scarred heroine are suddenly seeing her as a vamp.

Deepika had gone to the JNU in Delhi and showed her support to the students protesting against violence there. She met students of diverse political hues and did not speak a word. Each party amplified her silence to suit its convenience and the film got mired in controversy.