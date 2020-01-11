‘Drishyam’ Chinese version enters 1000 crore club

The Chinese mainland box office sales of thriller film “Sheep Without a Shepherd” shot past 1 billion yuan (about 144 million U.S. dollars) Friday, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

A remake of Indian thriller “Drishyam,” the film tells of a man trying to cover up his daughter’s killing of a police officer’s son.

“Sheep Without a Shepherd” premiered on the Chinese mainland on Dec. 13 and generated an opening week box office revenue of 355 million yuan.