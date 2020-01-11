Here are the top Bollywood songs of the week

This week, Hindi music lovers got three new tracks from Bollywood music composers. “Dua Karo” from Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D, Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga’s title track and Malang’s “Chal Ghar Chalen” released this week. Apart from them, Neha Kakkar wowed Punjabi music lovers with her new single “Superstar”

DUA KARO: STREET DANCER 3D

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Prabhudheva, “Dua Karo” from Street Dancer 3D is sung by Arijit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin-Jigar. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

This is the fourth song from the Street Dancer 3D album. Like the previous songs, Prabhudheva’s “Muqabla”, Varun-Nora Fatehi’s “Garmi” and “Illegal Weapon 2.0” showing a dance battle between Shraddha Kapoor and Varun, “Dua Karo” has been dominating the charts ever since its release.

CHAL GHAR CHALEN: MALANG

“Chal Ghar Chalen”, a romantic ballad crooned by Arijit Singh, is picturised on Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani who play a couple in Mohit Suri directorial Malang. Penned by Sayeed Quadri, the song has been composed by Mithoon. This is the first song from the film’s album. Disha Patani had earlier shared the teaser of the song and had described her character as “Uska Pyaar Hi Uska Ghar Tha (Her love was her home)”.

PANGA: TITLE TRACK

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, the song is an inspirational number that shows Kangana’s character being motivated by her family to get back in the Kabaddi ring.

Panga, a film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is the story of a retired national-level Kabaddi player Jaya (Kangana) who tries to make a comeback to the sport. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi.

SUPER STAR: NEHA KAKKAR

Punjabi song “Superstar” in the voice of Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar is trending on YouTube. The song is composed by Aditya Dev and Sarmad Qadeer. Picturised on Riyaz Aly and Anushka Sen, the song has been penned by Babbu and Sarmad Qadeer.