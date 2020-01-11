JNU violence: “Students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as attackers”, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said they have identified nine people as the attackers in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University last week. The suspects included JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was among the 34 people injured during a violent mob attack on campus on Sunday.

The police alleged that Ghosh and several others attacked students at Periyar Hostel last week. Specific rooms were targeted at the hostel, they claimed.

The police released photographs of the alleged attackers and identified them as Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel, according to ANI. Seven of these people were from the Left-backed All India Students Association and two from the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, according to the Hindustan Times.

The police said they have registered three cases in connection with the violence during last week and have not yet detained any suspect. Interrogation will soon begin, they added.

Minutes after she was named by the Delhi Police, Ghosh said she had evidence to show that she was attacked by a masked mob. “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” the student leader said.