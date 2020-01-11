SC to hear curative petitions of Nirbhaya gang rape convicts on Jan 14

The apex court had fixed the hearing on curative petitions filed by the two convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case on January 14. Earlier the court had delivered capital punishment to all four living convicts of the Nirbhaya Gang rape, Sharma (26) and the other convicts, Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). The court had delivered the death warrant and the noose will wait for them till January 22 at 7 AM at Tihar jail.

Akshay and Pawan Gupta had not filed for a curative plea before the court. Had the curative plea be rejected by the SC, Sharma, and Mukesh had the sole option of Presidential pardon left before them.

Nirbhaya as she is now known, the Paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in South Delhi on Dec 16, 2012 and thrown out inhumanely at the street after the act. She died fighting after 11 days of internal hemorrhage and infection at December 29. Six persons were involved in the crime out of which one convict committed suicide in police custody.