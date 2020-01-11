Surjewala denounces Defense ministers silence on Pak’s Punch attack, Porter beheaded in Kashmir

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denounced the silence of Defense minister Rajnath Singh and PM Modi in the barbaric beheading of a porter by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT).BAT attacked the porters at Gulpur near Poonch and beheaded one of them yesterday. Another porter was also killed succumbing to injuries. Surjewala also questioned the media and asked if they publish the news only for appeasing the central government.

The dead porters are identified as Mohammed Aslam(22) and Mohammed Althaf (25).BAT together with terrorists surrounded the check post and started mortar and artillery attack. Three other porters Mohammed Shaukat(24), Mohammed Saleem(23) and Nawaz Ahammed(24) were admitted to district hospital.Pak is targetting Kausalpur near punch for rasing tensions in the area.