Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA

Union home minister Amit Shah challenged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The Union Home Minister challenged them to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can take away somebody’s citizenship. He raised this challenge at a public gathering in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

“I challenge Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi to find out a provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from anyone in this country,”

said Amit Shah.

“We won’t sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship… Hindu, Christian, Buddhist and Sikh refugees from Pakistan have as much right on India as you and I do,” Shah added.