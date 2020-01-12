Implosion of Jain Coral cove, the mammoth among the giant four high rises at Maradu will start at 11 AM

The implosion of Jain Coral cove the mammoth among the giant four high rises at Maradu , Kerala will start at 11 AM

Jain Coral Cove, the biggest among the four high rise towers ordered to be demolished by SC will start at 11 AM. Situated at an area where human habitation is relatively less is expected to be of low risk. This is the biggest demolition drive of apartments in India, as the apex court ruled strict action in the light of buildings violating Coastal regulation norms. Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives, the companies which were charged with demolition of the concrete giants had stacked 620 kg of explosives for demolishing Jain Coral Cove.The Jain coral cove is a high rise with 17 floors housing 122 apartments.

Two of the four H2O and Alpha Serene were demolished yesterday by controlled implosion. The demolition of the Golden Kayaloram will take place in the afternoon.