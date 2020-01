Four Iraqi soldiers were injured as mortar bombs hit a airbase. The airbase in Al Balad was attacked by mortar bombs.

Eight Katyusha-type rockets landed on Al-Balad airbase, wounding two Iraqi officers and two airmen. Al-Balad is the main airbase for Iraq’s F-16s, which it bought from the US to upgrade its air capacities.

The origin of the bombs has not been identified yet. Balad is located 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad and was a target of last week’s rocket attacks.