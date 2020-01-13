2 Killed, 16 injured in road accident

At least 2 people were killed and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place as a bus fell off a foggy road into a 20-feet ditch. The accident took place in the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The Volvo bus of uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was travelling from Agra to Lucknow. As per eye witnesses the accident took place after the bus driver could not see a truck with a flat tyre by the orad on time because of low visibility and applied brakes. Then the bus collided with the divider and lost balance and fell into the ditch.