BJP releases video targeting AAP on women safety

Delhi BJP, headed by Manoj Tiwari released a video targeting Arvind Kejriwal on the safety of women in the national capital.The video begins by questioning Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development (WMD) rehabilitation scheme under which it provided “one time” financial grant of Rs 10,000 and a sewing machine.

The BJP video alleged that “Kejriwal announced Rs 10,000 and a sewing machine for the juvenile sixth attacker in the brutal Nirbhaya rape case”.

The BJP targeted AAP over the suicide of party worker Soni for which its legislator Sharad Pawar was blamed.

“Mahila samman ki badi badi baatein karney waley Kejriwal AAP ki karyakarta Soni ne Vidhayak Sharad Shauhan k kareebi Ramesh Bhardwaj k khilaf yon utpeedna ka case darj karaya tha (Sonia, a worker of AAP which makes tall claims about women empowerment, lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against MLA Sharad Chauhan’s close aide and party leader Ramesh Bhardwaj),” it is alleged in the video.

The BJP video also highlighted a video of Soni’s statement that “CM” Kejriwal had advised her to compromise with the duo.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was also targeted in the video over the 2015 complaint accusing him of domestic violence. The Delhi High Court quashed the FIR against him. His wife Lipika Mitra on June 10, 2015, filed a complaint against him.