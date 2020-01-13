“Chidambaram considers himself a world-class intellectual, but by opposing CAA, he has made his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi”: GVL Narasimha Rao

Senior BJP leader G.V.L.Narasimha Rao took a jibe at former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram over Citizenship Amendment Act. Rao was giving reply to Chidambaram’s challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier the veteran Congress leader asked Prime Minister to have a television debate over the CAA.

“Chidambaram considers himself a world-class intellectual, but by opposing CAA, he has made his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi”, said Rao.

” Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P.Chidambaram are telling lies about CAA and are misleading people and country”, added Rao.

” Those who are opposing CAa are speaking the language of Pakistan. When Pakistan is being exposed in the world for persecuting minorities, those opposing CAA are furthering Pakistan’s point of view”, said the BJP leader.