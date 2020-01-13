Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak fails at box office ; see collection report

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak ended up with an average business in three days.But Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji gets brilliant collection at the Indian box office.Both the movie had a very good amount of hype, promotion, curiosity and expectations, before their release.

The screen count of Tanhaji was 54 percent higher that of Chhapaak. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on January 10, “#Tanhaji screen count… #India: 3880 [2D and 3D formats; #Hindi and #Marathi versions] #Overseas: 660 Worldwide total: 4540 screens #Chhapaak screen count… #India: 1700 #Overseas: 460 Worldwide total: 2160 screens.”#BoycottChhappak trended on social media throughout weekend.

However,Deepika Padukone’s film failed to attract the audience as to the core it was a niche film that talked about the struggle of a real-life character called Laxmi Agarwal’s story after the acid attack on her.

The film collected around 5 crores on the first day followed by 6.90 Crores on the second day and then came the final day collection which was somewhere close to 8 crores. Together these figures gave the 1st-weekend box office collection as 19.67 Crores at the box office. However, the makers are now looking for stability ahead in the coming times during the weekdays’ collection so that they can get a good lifetime total.