Iranian Republican Guards Commander Hossein Salami “We didn’t aim to kill US soldiers”

The commander of IRGC Hossein Salami said on Sunday that the Guards did not aim to kill US troops when firing a volley of ballistic missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.

“Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important,” Salami told Parliament, referring to Wednesday’s attack on US bases in Iraq. He said that the intent of the attack was to neutralize the US machinery and instruments which acted as the hub of US terrorism in the region. “The physical destruction (caused by the missiles) was just because we wanted to say that we are so much more superior to the enemy (and) that we can hit any point we choose,” he added in a speech aired on state television.

A US defense analyst on Sunday tweeted that the accuracy of Iranian attack must not be looked down upon by the US forces.