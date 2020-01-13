Israel prison guard arrested for smuggling cell phones to jail inmates

A guard from the Israel Prison Service was arrested Monday morning and taken in for questioning by the police department’s Lahav 433 special anti-corruption team, on suspicion he helped smuggle cell phones to jailed Fatah militants, of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation(PLO), deemed as terrorists in Israel.

The jailed in question are affiliated with Fatah, Palestinian National Liberation Movement including some who are serving lengthy sentences at Ramon prison for alleged involvement in attacks on Israelis. Authorities suspect that the officer in question used his position to smuggle cell phones into jailed security prisoners.