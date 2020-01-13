JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in video as DU student ; visuals out

Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police has said it has identified the masked woman seen in one of the viral videos of the violence which was unleashed inside the JNU campus on January 5.

The woman, wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, seen in the purported videos of the violence, has been identified as a student of Delhi University, police said.

The woman will be soon served a notice to join the Delhi Police probe into violence at JNU, news agency ANI reported on Monday. “SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation,” the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.