MBA courses to be offered in IIT Jodhpur

IT-Jodhpur will offer MBA course at its new ‘School of Management & Entrepreneurship’ in the academic session beginning in July 2020. The MBA programme will be a “tech-management combo”, the first year of which will be a foundation course, while the second will offer specialisation in different areas.

Explaining the need for this course, IIT-Jodhpur Director Santanu Chaudhury said most of the typical MBA programmes are losing their charm due to AI and analytics-led technology trends and the emergence of “new age corporations”.

“This scenario is asking for newer skill set and value propositions in MBA programmes,” he said.

IIT-Jodhpur has been working with a few business schools of repute from North America, Europe, Australia and Asia to provide international exposure to the students, Chaudhury added.

“In today’s scenario, IIT campuses are much closer and capable to play a bigger role in realising ambitious national goals. What they need is to diversify academics to newer disciplines where technology influence is deep and wide,” he said.