With regard to the Republic Day celebrations, Airport Authority of India has issued a notice to the airmen (NOTAM) to not permit the landing and take off for around two hours at Delhi International Airport. The services will be unavailable for around two hours on seven days in the month of January. The dates are 18th to 24th and on 26th of this month.

No flights will be flying between 10:35 am to 12:15 am