‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi works like Shivaji’, claims BJP leader

BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji . He said that PM Modi works like Shivaji.

“Shivaji Maharaj is not only for Maharashtra but is also a great hero of our country. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he started works like Shivaji. PM Modi revoked Article 370. The CAA has been implemented,” Goyal said.

“Comparing Narendra Modi with Shivaji means the people of India used to feel safe today as during the time of Shivaji. India has gained respect in the world under PM Modi,” he added.His remarks come after his book ‘Today’s Shivaji Narendra Modi’ stoked controversy.

Earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has criticised the book. He accused that the book has hurt the sentiments of Maharashtra people.