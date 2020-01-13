Rockets hit Iraq air base housing US troops ; several injured

Several rockets have slammed into an Iraqi airbase where US forces were based. Four local troops have been injured in the strike, the Iraqi military said.

Eight Katyusha-type rockets landed on the Al-Balad airbase, wounding two Iraqi officers and two airmen.

The base is the main airbase for Iraq’s F-16s, which it had purchased from the US to upgrade its air capabilities. The base also held a small US Air Force continent. However a majority of the US forces had been evacuated following tensions with Iran in the past two weeks.

The military bases housing IS forces have been hit by a volley of rockets and mortar attacks in the past two weeks. The pro-Iran forces have vowed revenge after the US killed its top General, Qassem Soleimani.