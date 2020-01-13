Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty touches record high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has needed in crossing record high. The Indian equity benchmark indices touched the lifetime record high on Monday. As per market experts the positive trend of global market has helped the Indian equity market.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,859.69 rising by 259.97 points or 0.62%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,329.55 gaining by 72.75 points or 0.59%.

The top gainers in the market were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bharati Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Coal India, Gail India, Britannia Industries, and Power Grid.

The top losers in the market are Tata Consultancy Service, State Bank of India, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Limited, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Bharati Infratel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and Nestle India.