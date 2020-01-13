DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Team India for Zealand T20I matches announced: Details inside

Jan 13, 2020, 12:25 am IST
The Indian cricket team for the upcoming New Zealand tour has been announced. The team was announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

India will play  five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against New Zealand.  The first  T20I match to be played in Auckland on January 24.

Virat Kohli will lead the team and   Rohit Sharma  will be the vice captain of the 16-member squad.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

