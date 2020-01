This family picture of Bachchan family wins internet: See pics

A family photo of Bachchan family is winning the hearts of netizens. Th photos of Bollywood celebrity couples Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai? with their daughter Aaradhya is becoming viral on the social media.

While Aaradhya and Abhishek twinned in blue denims and white T-shirts, Aishwarya was in all black.

Aishwarya Rai will be seen next in?Mani?Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a Tamil classic of the same name. Aishwarya will play a double role — she may seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom , and her speech-impaired mother, Queen Mandakini Devi.Abhishek will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Bob Biswas.