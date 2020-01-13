Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal,”Modi-Sha duo obsessed with Pakistan,Chants Pakistan in their wake and sleep

In a biting blow aimed at top brass BJP leaders, veteran Congressman Kapil Sibal said the Modi-Sha duo is so obsessed with Pakistan that they live and dream chanting Pakistan.”They think too much of Pak when they are awake so their dreams will be for Pakistan”, he said.

Attacking PM Modi he said “PM Modi promised to spare him 50 days to mend the economy together with everything. There will be no black money, no terrorism, and fake currency. Did he keep his promise? He has lost his credibility making many false promises. Kapil Sibal added that Indians have started agitating against the divisive agenda of the Union government.