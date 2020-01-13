Will not execute anything that divides society, says Kamal Nath

Stating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) cannot be “segregated” from one another or viewed in “isolation”, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Sunday that his government would not “execute” anything which “divides society or has the potential to divide”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said there was no crying need to amend the citizenship law or bring a nationwide NRC. The cry in the country, he said, was to get India out of economic distress. The overwhelming demand is for jobs and ensuring a fair price to farmers for their agricultural produce, he said. But the BJP government chose to amend the citizenship law and is talking about NRC to “divide society”, said Nath.

His remarks came a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) asked the central government to stop the NPR updation exercise and withdraw the contentious CAA. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had described NPR 2020 as a disguised NRC, in form and content. “As a party in government in several states, we must take a wise and uniform decision on NPR,” she had said.