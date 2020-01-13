Yogi Government makes major changes in Police administration

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the commissionerate system of policing for state capital Lucknow and Noida. Depending on the success, the policing system may gradually be implemented in other districts as well.

Senior IPS officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively. Besides them, Inspector General (IG) Naveen Arora and IG Nilabja Chaudhary will be the joint police commissioners of Lucknow and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Akhilesh Kumar and DIG Sriparna Ganguli will be additional police commissioners of Noida, he said. Both police commissioners will have magisterial powers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the cabinet meeting, told reporters that the commissionerate will also have an SP-level woman officer to deal with cases of crimes related to women. There will also be a special officer to manage traffic.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.

“Since the past 50 years, there was a demand to enforce the police commissionerate system for smart policing and today the cabinet has taken a decision in this regard,” the CM said. “It was being considered since the past sometime that this system should be used for the urban population but it was ignored because of lack of political will power. I am happy that it has been approved for implementation in these two important areas,” the chief minister said.