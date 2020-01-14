Glacier glide towards tourists: Watch the scary video

A video of a huge chunk of ice gliding down the road is being viral on social media. The video shared on micro blogging website twitter has made the netizens astonished and amazed.

“Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time? This is in Tinku nallah near Pooh on NH-5, Kinnaur, HP. it’s not a distant reality.” captioned Naveed Trumboo while sharing the video on the micro-blogging site.

Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time? This is in Tinku nallah near Pooh on NH-5, Kinnaur, HP.. #ClimateChange is not a distant reality. pic.twitter.com/J7ifxaAh1g — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) January 13, 2020

In the video, a huge chunk of ice slowly moves down the road. A few tourists start shouting and film the incident with their mobiles. Also, throughout the entire video someone keeps on shouting “go back, go back.”

The video was shared on January 13.The video has gathered close to 84,000 views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 3,100 likes and more than 1,600 retweets.