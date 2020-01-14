BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi fires back at MS CEO’s remark on CAA,’ Literate need to be educated’

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi from the New Delhi constituency aimed at the Microsoft CEO’ Satya Nadella on his comments on CAA and the new citizenship act. She said the corporate giants comments were a perfect example of the saying ‘ Literate need to be educated’.It is noteworthy that her statement has several hit points as many world-renowned scientists, sociologists and economists including Nobel laureates like Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee had criticized the current union government policies.

The Microsoft CEO spoke out on Monday, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and was quoted as saying: “I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys.”

He was referring to his own Indian migrant roots in one of the world’s biggest company’s.